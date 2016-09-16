Carry on Centurion – we’re not ‘Latin’ the side down

Falkirk Council’s elected representatives promised ‘toga’ to great lengths for Big Roman Week and really put their backs into promoting it.

History loving Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan kindly donated his seven-foot tall Roman Centurion – a real model citizen – to the cause and then called upon his willing colleagues to lend him their ears ... arms, legs and everything else that was required to transport the statue to its new temporary home.

Mission accomplished - the councillors arrive at the library

In a scene that could have graced a Carry On film, Baillie Buchanan was joined by Provost Pat Reid, Baillie Joan Paterson and Councillor John McLuckie – all in appropriate period attire – to transport the strapping big lad from his home in the Municipal Buildings in West Bridge Street up the hill to Falkirk Library in Hope Street where he will be part of the Roman Week display.

Visit www.bigromanweek.org for more information on the Big Roman Week festival.

Just Roman around