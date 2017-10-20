Obituar: Family’s tribute to watchmaker Fay Hawthorn

A well-know Larbert businesswoman, who ran her family firm for over 30 years has died.

Euphemia Hawthorn, known as Fay, owned and ran John McLeod Jewellers & Watchmakers.

Sadly, last Friday, October 13 Fay (82) passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

A popular and well-loved lady, she was forever going above and beyond for her customers and friends – with her family saying that she’ll leave a big gap in the community.

John McLeod Jewellers & Watchmakers was founded by Fay’s father John in the 1930s. The business started in Alloa Road, Larbert, where watches were repaired from the home loft workshop.

Fay started working and learning the skilled trade at 15 years old and eventually took over the business in 1977 where she moved the business to King Street, Larbert.

Fay worked with John Lynch, also a watchmaker, for over 60 years and together they served thousands of locals, both only retiring a year and a half ago.

Most important to Fay was her daughter Gillian and grandchildren Kimberley and Lucy. She spent every second focused on raising and caring for her family.

Her family have very fond memories of the family business and said: “We’re absolutely devastated to have lost our rock, but we realise how lucky we were to have had her.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better role model and we thank all her friends and customers for bringing her so much joy – she really loved serving the community’.

Fay’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at 10.30am at Cuthell & Sons, Hope Street, Falkirk.

KS