Nursing home evacuated after fire

Elderly residents of a nursing home have been evacuated after a fire broke out this afternoon.

The blaze in Forth Bay Nursing Home in Walker Street, Kincardine was discovered around 3.25pm today.

The building was evacuated and all residents and staff are safe.

Neighbouring premises in the surrounding streets are also being evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is in place to ensure the safety of the public as the fire service work to bring the situation under control.

Police are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.