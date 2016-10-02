Numbers are up for Strathcarron 10k

Scott McAngus

This year was the 29th run to raise money for the hospice in Fankerton so 2017 will mean it’s the race’s big 3-0.

A total of 407 people took part in the race which started and finished at Denny High School and it was the first year chipped timing for entrants was used so they could see their times as soon as they crossed the finish line.

First over the line was Peter Moffet in a time of 33:40; first female was Lesley Orr in 42:38; first male veteran (over-40) was Scott Bremner (35:23); and first female veteran, Maria Doherty (46:17). The first under-16 junior was Craig Palmer in 37:05. He won the Paul Canavan Trophy, which is presented by former politician Dennis Canavan in memory of his son.

Strathcarron events fundraiser Coleena Brodie said: “Here at Strathcarron we try to put on a variety of events for all supporters to participate in and we really appreciate those who turn out to support those living with life limiting conditions in our community.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part, donated and supported this event with special thanks to Minnie and Mickey Mouse for entertaining everyone, the Cumbernauld Rotary Club for doing the marshalling, Police Scotland and all the brilliant volunteers.

“Numbers were up on last few years which is very encouraging and we are looking to do something really special for the 30th anniversary of the event next year.”