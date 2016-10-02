Number of Scots accepted to university at all-time high

A record number of Scottish students have secured a place at university according to UCAS statistics published recently.

The figures released today also show that the overall number of students accepted so far to study at Scottish institutions in 2016/17 increased by 4 per cent compared to last year, from 44,690 to 46,380 – a record level, making Scotland the destination for Higher Education.

Minister for Further, Higher Education and Science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Firstly, I want to congratulate all students who have been accepted into university this year and secured a place at one of the many great universities in our country.

“Scotland has a world class higher education system and one that will always be based on the principles of being free, fair and funded. The latest UCAS figures show a really positive picture for Scotland’s higher education system, with a record number of students choosing to study at one of our universities.

“It is also extremely heartening to see record levels of Scottish students being accepted to study at universities not only in Scotland but across the UK. This is really positive news and this Scottish Government will continue to do all that we can to ensure all of our young people get an equal chance to go to university and get a world class education.”