Norman’s real commitment to community

A public-spirited resident’s 30 years of helping others has now been officially recognised.

Norman Scott (77), of Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth, was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Memorial Trophy for his volunteer work with the town’s Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied (PHAB) Club.

Dollar-born Norman moved to Grangemouth when he was 22 and worked as a shift technical manager with AstraZeneca. He retired 24 years ago, but he began his association with PHAB while still at work.

He said: “I wasn’t really expecting anything for doing this. It’s a great club and I get a lot back from it – they are the real stars. There are lots of volunteers in life – without them I don’t know how the country would survive to be quite truthful.”

Married to Helen for 53 years, the couple have four children and 10 grandchildren and when Norman does get some spare time he spends it working in his garden.