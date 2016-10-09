Nominations open for Ambulance Service awards

The Scottish Ambulance Service is asking you to nominate an individual or team in its Staff and Volunteer Awards who you feel has gone beyond the call of duty to deliver excellent service.

Sponsored by FERNO, providers of ambulance equipment; there are a number of awards categories to celebrate the individuals, teams, volunteers and partner organisations who, over the last 12 months, have shown themselves to be true heroes of the Service.

You might want to nominate a Paramedic or Technician that has inspired your respect with their professionalism, or a Call Handler that kept you calm while you waited on help to arrive. Maybe you experienced exceptional service from our Patient Transport Service or a Community First Responder’s prompt action saved a loved one’s life. Perhaps you work for another organisation or company and have collaborated with us on a project and you were impressed with the staff involved. Or, you might already work with us and want to nominate one of the non-frontline staff whose expertise in their specialist area such as IT, Fleet, HR or Communications has made the way you do your job better.

Speaking about the Awards, Pauline Howie, CEO of the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “As a service which is delivered by people to people; we want you to tell us about the incredible men and women who go the extra mile in doing their job to deliver the best care possible to our patients. Not only does it allow us to recognise and thank them properly; but it means a lot to our nominees to know that somebody has taken the time to publicly state their appreciation of them. Please go online and complete a nomination, it shouldn’t take long, and let us know about the people you regard as the Scottish Ambulance Service’s everyday heroes.”

Jon Ellis, Managing Director at FERNO said: “FERNO are providers of Integrated Patient Transport Solutions, innovators in Ambulance equipment safety and working together we can transform emergency care. This year we are the proud sponsors for the Scottish Ambulance Service Staff and Volunteers Awards 2016. We wish all the nominees good luck for their teamwork or a moment of selfless bravery but true recognition for your hard work during the year. An Award is certainly an accolade to be proud of and we look forward to spending the evening with you. We are informed of the spirit of Scottish hospitality and know that we are in for a great night”.

There are six categories for nomination and no limit on the number of entries which can be made. Categories are: Staff member of the year; Team of the year; Our values award; Taking care to the patient award; the CEO award and Chairman’s Patient Safety Award.

The public can nominate a member of staff using an online form at: http://www.formwize.com/run/survey3.cfm?idx=505d04010a0e0b

Details of the awards can be followed on twitter at #everydayheros

The closing date for nominations is October 24, 2016.

The winners will be recognised at a prestigious national awards ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in November.