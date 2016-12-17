Noise and nuisance threat at former bar site tonight

Emergency work tonight to clear dangerous loose stone at Bainsford’s eyesore former Big Bar building will mean noise and nuisance till as late as 3am .

The urgent action to begin at 11pm tonight (Saturday, December 17) has been sparked by the threat of falling stone highlighted by a structural engineer.

It is the latest development in the troubled saga of the building’s descent into dilapidation, and will close part of Davids Loan and Bainsford Main Street to traffic overnight.

The building has lain empty for seven years, the top floors destroyed in a fire in 2005 which left the building in a serious state of disrepair.

As reported in the Falkirk Herald in October the owners of the former Big Bar on the ground floor say another 12 owners responsible for upper floors have ignored attempts to get them to share the estimated £140,000 cost of a comprehensive roof repair to the building.

By default this has passed the onus of preserving safety at the site to the council, which has made it clear the threat posed by loose stonework means it has to take emergency remedial action.

But this will only be to tackle a clear danger to the public, and won’t be part of any solution to the broader dilemma at the landmark building.

The work tonight and into Sunday will see contractors using a ”cherry picker” to access the roof through the night.

A council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that this emergency work will cause disturbance and noise, however we have to act to ensure public safety following the advice of a structural engineer.

“We have carefully weighed up all the options and if the work was carried out during the day, the traffic problems could be significant given the proximity to Christmas.

“We apologise in advance but we aim to have the work carried out safely and quickly to reduce any inconvenience.”