Nightmare holiday delay for Falkirk families

Two Falkirk families have been stranded in an airport for over 24 hours unable to reach their holiday destination.

Heather and Stuart Tweedie left home on Monday at 11am looking forward to their summer break in Madeira.

They were accompanied by Heather’s parents Ian and Margaret Smith.

Their flight to Funchal was due to take off at 3.30pm but was suddenly cancelled.

They were eventually put on another flight with Spanish low-cost airline Vueling but it was unable to land in Madeira because of high winds and was diverted to Tenerife.

The 200 passengers on board were taken to a hotel for the evening but picked at 4.30am and driven to Tenerife South airport only to be told later that their flight due to leave at noon was cancelled.

Heather said: “We were taken to another hotel with no help at all. We don’t know what is going on.”

She added that there was one other family from the Falkirk area caught up in the delays.