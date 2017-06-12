Nicole follows her dream in London

A talented teenager has earned herself a place at London’s prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Former Larbert High School pupil Nicole Brown (17) has certainly put in the work to gain her three-year musical theatre course at the academy – she has been a member of Falkirk Youth Theatre for nine years and started dancing from the age of three, spending time at Stenhouse School of Dance and Dance Dreams.

Nicole, who is currently studying for an HND in musical theatre at New College in Lanarkshire, applied to Italia Conti and travelled down with mum Alison in March for an audition that saw her show off all her skills.

Alison: “It’s one of the top schools in the country and they want people who can do it all – act, dance and sing. This is her dream.”

Nicole will be London-bound again in September to start her course, treading the boards at a school that counts Karen Gillan, Leona Lewis and Martine McCutcheon among its former pupils.