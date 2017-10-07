NHS says it’s time to protect kids against flu

Parents of two to five-year-olds in Forth Valley are being urged to ensure their children are vaccinated against flu.

GP practices across the NHS Forth Valley area are providing the free nasal flu vaccine in a bid to ensure young children are protected.

Primary school children will receive their vaccination at school.

NHS Forth Valley says that by reducing transmission of the virus – particularly to at-risk groups like the elderly – the child flu vaccination programme could prevent up to an additional 200 deaths per year, and 1,100 hospitalisations.

Dr Henry Prempeh, NHS Forth Valley Public Health Consultant, said: “It’s very important that children between the ages of two and five receive the nasal flu vaccine this winter.

“The vaccine is the best defence against flu and not only helps to help protect your children, but also helps to reduce the spread of the virus amongst others.

“Getting the vaccine itself only takes a few minutes - it’s painless and will provide protection for up to a year.”

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: “We’re urging all parents across Scotland to join the fight against flu by getting their children vaccinated as early as possible this winter.

“Even the healthiest of children can fall seriously ill from flu so it’s really important that they get their vaccine at their GP practice or at school.

“This will help prevent the spread of the virus to family, friends and others around them.”

To find out more about the childhood flu vaccine visit immunisationscotland.org.uk/childflu or call NHS Inform on 0800 22 44 88.