NHS Forth Valley celebrates unsung heroes at staff awards

The kindness and care shown by a housekeeper to patients of Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s intensive care earned her a major staff award.

Nadine Sinclairs captured the Unsung Hero title at the NHS Forth Valley Staff Awards 2016, receiving over 30 nominations from patients and colleagues who described how she was a “ray of sunshine”, the “glue that binds the ward” and an “integral part of the team”.

The popular housekeeper goes out of her way to remember patient preferences for meals and even the amount of sugar they like in their teas and coffees.

A colleague said: “Nadine is a consistent and excellent hard worker. This has a noticeable effect upon all in the department – from helping patients to smile and allowingstaff to be assured that no jugs of water are ever empty at the bedside.

“She really does help make a busy, at times stressful, department flow efficiently and effectively – an unsung asset in our Intensive Care Unit.’

Other recipients included consultant paediatrician Dr Una MacFadyen, who earned the Inspiration Award for caring for thousands of children over the years and maintaining an unequalled level of dedication and enthusiasm towards the care of sick children.

NHS Forth Valley chairman Alex Linkston said: “The response to this year’s awards has been fantastic and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to put forward nominations. These awards demonstrate how much the efforts of our staff are appreciated by colleagues and patients.”