New youth group a great success

A new youth group for 18 to 30-year-olds with learning disabilities has been established at Falkirk’s Elgin Park Centre. Enable Falkirk volunteer Maureen Kilgour from Polmont came up with the idea - and it is proving a great success. She said: “I just felt that there are groups for young kinds with disabilities, but very few the older they get. I have two sons, Jordan (20) and Aaron (18), with disabliities and it’s so good to see them socialising with their new friends. My husband, Neil, and lots of other parents are helping out and we’re teaching everyone all sorts of new skills like cake making, dancing, and art and crafts and it’s great fun. When Carrongrange School moved to Grangemouth they donated a disco unit which is very popular with the boys and we have a hairdressing and makeup table for the girls. Our next project is to raise enough money to re-vamp the annexe and equip it as a home cinema and alcohol-free pub.” The group’s next fortnightly meeting is on Tuesday, October 3, between 7 and 9pm. Anyone aged 16 and 17 is welcome to come along too, as long as a parent or carer stays with them.

Enable Falkirk volunteer Maureen Kilgour from Polmont came up with the idea - and it is proving a great success.

She said: “I just felt that there are groups for young kinds with disabilities, but very few the older they get. I have two sons, Jordan (20) and Aaron (18), with disabliities and it’s so good to see them socialising with their new friends.

“My husband, Neil, and lots of other parents are helping out and we’re teaching everyone all sorts of new skills like cake making, dancing, and art and crafts and it’s great fun. When Carrongrange School moved to Grangemouth they donated a disco unit which is very popular with the boys and we have a hairdressing and makeup table for the girls.

“Our next project is to raise enough money to re-vamp the annexe and equip it as a home cinema and alcohol-free pub.”

The group meets every second Tuesday between 7 and 9pm. Its next meeting is on October 17. Anyone aged 16 and 17 is welcome to come along too, as long as a parent or carer stays with them.