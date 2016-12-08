New rail timetable begins on Sunday

ScotRail’s new timetable starts on Sunday, December 11, and the train operator is asking customers to take a minute to check their own journeys before travelling.

The winter 16/17 timetable has a number of small changes to train times and services across Scotland, as the operator continues its drive to improve performance.

A spokeswoman said: “Some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check ahead, before Monday morning comes around.”

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website, and hard copies of the new timetable are available from all staffed stations.