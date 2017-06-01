New plans to build 600 houses

New life has been breathed into a development stuck in limbo for over a decade and it could bring hundreds of new homes to the area.

Hansteen’s long delayed plans for the Gilston Park site in Polmont took a new twist recently when it was revealed the company’s latest proposals included the possible construction of 600 residential properties on the 90 acre site.

As The Falkirk Herald went to press Falkirk Council confirmed a planning application had been lodged from Hansteen regarding Gilston Park on Friday, May 26 and was now being considered.

Hansteen and Norr Architects held a mandatory pre-planning application event in Polmont’s Greenpark Community Centre on Thursday, May 18 to display details of their new masterplan.

The most striking thing about the new plan is the inclusion of up to 600 residential properties – a big departure from previous planning applications.

Back in January 2014 it looked as though the development would be completed by 2015.

At that time it was mainly focused on going down a business and recreation route with Hansteen trying to create a multi-million pound hotel/restaurant and office space on land to the east of Gilston Farm – which has been the subject of various planning applications since the 1990s.

After several years in planning limbo, a series of rows with Falkirk Council over the proposed timetable for the construction work and outline planning permission for the site being granted on appeal, Hansteen was thought to be working towards the completion of phase one of its build.

Back in 2006, Falkirk Council refused to grant Hansteen an extension to develop the land at the site, looking for work to start on or before February 3, 2007, while Hansteen wanted permission to extend that to October 2011.

At the time a council spokesman said: “The wider Gilston site benefits from outline planning permission for a large mixed use development. This outline permission contained a number of conditions requiring submission of further applications.

“Further applications have also been approved on the site, essentially seeing approval of a masterplan for the full site as well as levels, roads and landscaping details for phase one of the development. Further applications will be required to approve the detailed design and layout of each plot.”