The institution of Rev. Sarah Shaw by Right Rev. Dr. John Armes, Bishop of Edinburgh, was held at Christ Church, Kerse lane,Falkirk (part of the Scottish Episcopal Church).

Pictured are Reverend Canon Dean Fostekew, Bishop’s Chaplin; Right Rev. Dr. John Armes, Bishop of Edinburgh; Rev. Sarah Shaw and Very Reverend Dean Frances Burberry of the Diocese of Edinburgh.