New Men’s Shed can help cope with loneliness

A new social outlet that promotes good health, interaction and general quality of life primarily for people over the age of 55 has opened.

The Denny and Bonnybridge Men’s Shed launched at Denny Community Education Centre this week and, despite its name, is also open to women.

Men’s sheds – or community sheds – are non-profit organisations which allow people of all ages to socialise and interact, carry out community work, counter the ill-effects of loneliness and help members learn new skills.

One of the sheds opened in Slamannan in December 2015 with the help of a charity after figures showed the area as disadvantaged in terms of health and inequality.

The idea of the sheds started in Australia to advise and improve the overall health of all males as there were issues regarding men’s health – and now Scotland is tackling the same problems through the sheds which are becoming more popular here.

Shedders do all kinds of work and activities from simply having a cuppa and a blether to tool repair, electrical engineering, making musical instruments, cookery, computing, furniture making and other leisure pursuits like photography or boccia.

Chairman of the Denny shed William Buchanan said: “We are at the moment trying to establish a base and somewhere to set up the shed so we will be meeting in the community centre until we do so.

“Our priority is for the over-55s at the moment as the sheds can help provide somewhere for a bit of banter prevent loneliness and isolation.”

Men’s Shed development officer for Age Scotland Tim Green said: “Men’s sheds make a big difference to the men who attend them.”

The Denny shed is open on Tuesday afternoons, 1-4pm. Call 07941 892 083 for more information.