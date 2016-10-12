New jobs created at Larbert call centre

Call centre group Webhelp will hire 80 extra staff at its Larbert base by the end of the year, and more new jobs could follow next year.

The fast-growing company says the new roles - a mixture of sales advisors and team leaders - are part of a commitment to its UK headquarters which will see the Falkirk site become a centre of excellence.

The work has come from an “existing long-standing client” which is launching a range of new products.

Webhelp, which specialises in customer experience and business process outsourcing, says it also expects the contract could lead to a further 100-plus jobs being created at Central Business Park in 2017.

David Turner, CEO of Webhelp UK said: “I’m thrilled by this opportunity to develop the Falkirk site into a centre of excellence. We have a fantastic team of people here and that is the reason why this work, which is so important to our client, is being entrusted to Webhelp. This is very exciting to be involved in and I am delighted that our colleagues will benefit from the training and development opportunities that come from this.”

Webhelp has 35,000 employees working at 90 sites in 26 countries. It has completed nine acquisitions over the past two years and has signed big-named clients such as Unilever and Shop Direct.