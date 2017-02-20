New information released in missing pensioner search

Police have issued new information in their search for a pensioner who has been missing for 10 days.

The 70-year-old was last seen in the High Station Road area of Falkirk at around 11pm on Friday, February 10.

Since then, he has failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court or make contact with family or friends.

Local officers and CID have conducted extensive enquiries to trace the pensioner, while the Police Scotland Marine Unit and helicopter have also launched searches.

A week after his last reported sighting over 300 homes were visited with officers speaking to more than 400 people and further inquiries have revealed that he may have walked along Gartcows Road in Falkirk around 11.20pm on Friday, February 10.

Officers are now eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gartcows Road who may have seen him or spoken with him.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “I would like to thank everyone who has participated in the search for George, however, it has now been a week and it is imperative that we trace his whereabouts as soon as possible.

“It is now our belief that George may have been in the Gartcows Road area of Falkirk on the night of Friday, February 10. I would appeal to anyone who remembers seeing or speaking to George to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone living in Gartcows Road with private CCTV as this may have captured images of George as he made his way along the street.

“I would again ask anyone who remembers seeing George on Friday, February 10, or recognises his description to come forward. That piece of information may be vital and may be what leads us to tracing George.”

A media and poster appeal has also been launched across all Police Scotland channels.

Mr Stevenson is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides.

He is believed to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Stevenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.