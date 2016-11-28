New group has a five-year plan for village

A village’s residents are “thinking big” with a five-year plan to make their small community a better place to live and work in.

Residents have formed the Limerigg Action Group (LAG) and are hoping to inspire other villagers to get on board with their ideas to develop facilities and services that will shape the future development of the whole community.

Members of the group are currently gathering views from locals through their ‘Limerigg – Our Village’ survey which has been distributed to all households to be discussed at a public meeting next week.

They are working with residents from nearby Slamannan, Foundation Scotland and independent consultants DekkerBenson to determine which projects for the area will be taken forward and paid for through a £34,000 wind farm grant from the Burnhead Moss Community Fund, provided by EDF Energy Renewables.

The meeting is being held in Limerigg Community Hall on Tuesday (November 29), at 7pm.

A spokesperson for the group said: “If you live in the Limerigg area, put this date in your diary for an opportunity to have your say on your ideas on what you think will make Limerigg a better place to live.”