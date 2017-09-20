New boat trips let you cruise in the shadow of Kelpies

Visitors to Falkirk’s Helix Park this week will be able to look at the world famous Kelpies from another vantage point.

From tomorrow boat trips will see passengers cruise between the colossal horse sculptures along the Forth and Clyde Canal within The Helix and provide the unique opportunity to experience the Kelpies from water.

A guided tour on foot inside the majestic monuments to horse-powered heritage will also form part of the trips.

Mark Smith, head of tourism at Scottish Canals, said: “More than two million people have stood in the shadows of The Kelpies since their construction, but these colossal sculptures were always designed to be viewed from the canal over which they stand guard.

“For the first time, we’re offering visitors to The Helix the chance to sail beneath the soaring steel of these incredible sculptures and see them from the Forth and Clyde Canal.”

Designed as a monumental gateway to Scotland’s inland waterways, the Kelpies reflect the legacy of the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, where horses once played a key role in canalside industry.

Visitors will be able to purchase tickets for the new boat trips from The Horsebox Café, located behind the Kelpies.

Excursions will run along the canal from Thursday to Sunday every week.

Visit www.scottishcanals.co.uk for more information on the boat trips at the Kelpies.