New angling president hooked

David Manion, Linlithgow resident for 11 years and originally from Yorkshire, has been elected president of Linlithgow Angling Club.

David said: ‘‘It’s a great honour to be elected president. Linlithgow anglers are not just interested in fishing, they are guardians of the river and hard workers for the benefit of the local environment and good water management generally. I hope my time as president will see an expansion of membership to people who may not yet appreciate the beauty of river life.’’ Harry Millar, outgoing president, said: ‘‘David’s well known around the town and an enthusiastic advocate of the activities of the club. We wish him well.’’ If you are interested in learning to fly-fish or finding out more about the local river contact davidmanion@live.uk