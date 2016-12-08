Net Christmas prizes at The Shore

You could be on to a Shore thing if you enter our competition this week.

For the owner of The Shore in Carronshore, Ian Murtagh, is giving readers the chance to win a fabulous 49-inch LG LED TV – in time for Christmas.

And five lucky runners-up will also receive The Shore gift vouchers worth £25.

Ian is running the contest to celebrate the launch this weekend of his new Christmas cocktail and mocktail list.

It contains winter warmers Buttered Toffee and Coco Chanel, as well as Purple Rain, Bubblegum Daiquiri and Dancing Leprechaun.

With Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Hogmanay already a sell-out, The Shore is gearing up for a busy festive season – with a seasonal quiz every Friday in December.

And that’s in addition to the new festive lunch and dinner menus now being served up.

Ian said: “We want to give customers something back this Christmas so we thought a TV would be an ideal prize.

“But to ensure more people can celebrate with us, we’re also offering five £25 gift vouchers for runners-up to use at The Shore.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes, simply answer this question:

Which cocktail is named in memory of pop star Prince?

Send your answers on the form provided in this week’s paper to: The Shore Competition, Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road; Grangemouth FK3 8WX by no later than 5pm on Friday, December 16.