Naval heroes remembered

Residents of Bonnybridge remembered Royal Navy heroes who gave their lives for their country in the name of freedom.

A service took place at St Helen’s Parish Church on Sunday morning and was followed by a procession from the community centre to the village’s Memorial Park for the dedication of the new Naval Services Memorial.

A brief service was conducted on site by Reverend George MacDonald and Father Aidan Canon.

Provost Pat Reid joined representatives of the Royal Navy and various service organisations and schools on the parade and at the unveiling of the memorial.

Poignant musical accompaniment was provided by the Strathcarron Singers and the Balaklava Pipes and Drums, who led the procession.

The memorial, the idea of Bonnybridge man Billy Buchanan to commemorate those from the district who died in both World Wars, is actually made up of a First World War mine, anchor and flagstaff, and was funded by a generous donation from a local businessman.