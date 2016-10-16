Natalie is queen of the catwalk

Shoppers were treated to an afternoon of style at the final of the Howgate Shopping Centre model contest.

The seven age-group finalist hit the catwalk on Saturday showcasing clothing, footwear and accessories from some of the centre’s retailers.

Then the judges from Superior Model Management, along with Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen, had the tough job of picking the overal winner.

Eventually Natalie Woods (16) of Dunfermline, was chosen as the Face of the Howgate 2016. She received a £200 Howgate gift card, £40 voucher from Debenhams and has been signed to Superior to model professionally.

Organiser Margaret Foy said: “Our Model Search campaign has been fun and a great way to showcase our retailers. The finalists took part in two professional photo shoots and two fashion shows over a six month period and it was fascinating to watch them grow in confidence and learn how to model over this period.

“We have loved the process and enjoyed working with all contestants.”

The other finalists were: Lexi Campbell (4) of Whitecross, Evan McPhail (8) of Laurieston, Jude Scott (11) of Falkirk, Yasmine Johnstone (15), also Falkirk, Jack Lockett (17) of Glasgow, and Lynsey Dodds (34) of Kincardine.