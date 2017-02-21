Narrow win for Laurieston in Rotary quiz

The Rotary Club of Polmont primary schools quiz was held on Monday, February 6, in Wallacestone Primary School.

Nine schools from the Rotary Club area took part – Avonbridge and Drumbowie (joint team), California, Laurieston, Maddiston, Shieldhill, Slamannan, St. Margaret’s, Wallacestone and Whitecross.

The competition based on the primary school curriculum was closely fought. In the penultimate round Laurieston were joint leaders with Wallacestone with Avonbridge & Drumbowie and Shieldhill one point behind.

In the last round Laurieston pulled ahead to win with 49 points. Avonbridge and Drumbowie were runners up with 48 points followed by Maddiston and Wallacestone with 47 points, California with 46 and Shieldhill with 44 points.

The winning team of Harry McAinsh, Aaron Scott, Callum Fraser and Kayleigh Henderson were each presented with a £15 book token by club president Nancy Rule.

The runners-up each received a £10 book token. Laurieston was also presented with the Rotary Club of Polmont Salver and go on to represent the club in the area final.