Nancy takes top trophy

A hard working 90-year-old fundraiser has been awarded a community accolade from Rotarians.

Nancy Ramage is the latest ‘unsung hero’ to win the trophy and receive a cheque for £400 to handover to charitiy.

The Community Achievement Award is presented annually by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and sponsored by The Falkirk Herald and Phoenix Honda.

Mrs Ramage, who has lived in Grangemouth with husband Bill since the 1960s, has been involved in numerous organisations over the years.

She is a committee member of the Grangemouth branch of the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children; ran a nearly new shop in the town and raised £7000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust; supporter of the RNLI and still does street collections for the charity; a member of the WRVS for over 30 years, including involved in meals on wheels and the hospital trolley; and a continuing helper at the Talbot House day centre for the elderly.

A past president of Grangemouth Inner Wheel Club, Mrs Ramage is also the main organiser of the annual Grangemouth Rotary coffee morning.

Proposing her for the award, Muriel Gray described Mrs Ramage as “a lady who can’t say no” when asked to help others.

Guest speaker at last Thursday’s Rotary meeting, Dennis Canavan, presented the trophy on behalf of the club.

She is splitting the £400 between Grangemouth Old Peoples’ Welfare Committee, RNLI, Girls’ Brigade Grangemouth and Boys’ Brigade Grangemouth.