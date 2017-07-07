Muslim community mark EID

Members of Falkirk’s Muslim community came together on Saturday to mark the end of Ramadan and a month of fasting.

The EID event was held in Callendar Park for the second year following on from the success of a similar occasion in 2016.

There were lots of stalls offering hot Asian cuisine and delicacies, henna artists, clothes, jewellery and more.

The children weren’t forgotten with entertainment for them including a magician and inflatable obstacle course.

The event was organised by Falkirk Muslim Forum and presentations of gifts were made to the police and fire service to thank them for their work which mirrored a similar presentation made in London.