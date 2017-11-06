Music to model makers ears ...

Falkirk Model Railway Club will present its annual Model Railway Exhibition at Forth Valley College in Falkirk later this month.

With around 20 model train layouts of all sizes there will be something for everyone to see on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

Model layouts include the large G Scale Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends, the smallest T Gauge scale and the award winning The Bridge.

The Forth Bridge layout won best in show at Model Rail Scotland at the SEC in February this year.

It’s an amazing working scale model of what is an iconic bridge, so close to our shores. Designed and built by Doug Kightley, he wanted a project which would make best use of a 3D printer he had purchased – and the end result is stunning.

As well as these displays, an array of trade suppliers will be in attendance.

The exhibition aims to cover all modellers needs under one roof, from those looking for their first box sets to the finest detail modeller with scratch build materials!

The show is supported by two Falkirk firms, McLaren Models and Rainbow Railways.

And thanks to our friends at Falkirk Model Railway Club we have some fantastic prizes up for grabs.

The first prize is a Thomas the Tank Engine train set and a pair of tickets to the show.

And five lucky runners up will also receive a pair of tickets to the event.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the following question:

n Who designed and built The Bridge model which will be showcased at the event?

Send your answers on the form provided to Model Rail Competition, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth,FK3 8WX, by no later than 5pm on Wednesday, November 8.

Please note, photocopied entry coupons will not be accepted.

The exhibition opening times are 10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 25, and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, November 26.

For those not lucky enough to win, ticket prices at the door are £5.50 for adults, £4.50 for seniors, £2.50 for children under 14 or £13.50 for a family of two adults and two children.

For more information on the event, visit the website www.falkirkmrc.co.uk.