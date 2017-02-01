Mum finds pictures of a naked man on brand new iPhone

A mother-of-two got the shock of her life when she bought a new iPhone to find pictures of a naked man’s genitals in the camera roll.

Lynn Conlin from Carronshore was excited after purchasing her new gadget from the Three store in Falkirk’s High Street just after Christmas.

Not being “technologically minded” she asked her husband Craig and teenage daughter to get it up and working for her, but once they signed in to the Apple account and the iCloud, 12 images appeared on the iPhone 5S.

Six of them were blank but the half dozen were the same shocking picture of a man’s nether regions, leaving the 37-year-old thoroughly disgusted.

Lynn, who also has a nine-year-old son, said: “I couldn’t understand what had happened, neither of us could.

“It is a brand new phone, not a refurbished one or anything, so they couldn’t have been left there from a previous owner. I took the phone straight back to the shop to complain and the manager took a copy of the images, but couldn’t give me any explanation as to why the pictures were on the phone.

“They said they would get back in touch with me to let me know what happened but I haven’t heard anything three weeks on. I am quite angry about this. I could have bought this phone for one of my kids who could have seen this. It’s disgusting.”

Apple was contacted by the Herald for a response to the complaint, but the company said it does not comment on individual customer cases.

A Three spokesperson said: “In order to assess how this has happened we need to test the device thoroughly. We have offered the customer a replacement handset and discount on their line rental as an intermediate gesture while we investigate this serious matter further.”