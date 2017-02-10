Muddy marvels give hospice a £19k boost

More than 1000 people watched intrepid fundraisers sweat their way through one of the most fiendishly arduous endurance tests in Scotland.

But the true success of September’s Swamp Challenge was only revealed this week when Strathcarron Hospice announnced it had raised an incredible £18,702.95.

The two-mile course at Cloybank Estate in Banknock featured 20 obstacles - and plenty of mud.

Strathcarron fundraising manager Jackie Johnston paid tribute to an effort which is always impressive, but which this time surpassed all expectations, saying it blew the previous year’s total out of the (very muddy) water!

“Cloybank owner John Penman and his team were superb – they could not have done more,” she added.

“The cash will be put to the best possible use and we are hugely grateful for the effort they put into raising it – it really does make a huge difference to Strathcarron.”

The Penmans and all the staff at Cloybank, along with other volunteers, turned the Swamp Challenge event into a real family fun day.

Jackie added: “The hospice needs to raise over £11,000 every single day of the year in order to provide our very special palliative care services to the people of Forth valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld living with life-limiting conditions. Without the support of people like our friends at Cloybank we simply could not do it.”