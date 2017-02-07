MSP urges people to voice opinions on fracking issues

The Scottish Government has launched its national consultation on the unconventional oil and gas industry and fracking.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald is encouraging individuals, organisations and communities in the Falkirk area to make sure they get their views across on the issues that concern them most.

The consultation is now online and is open for submissions until May 31, enabling people to give their views on the technologies, processes and industry as a whole.

Mr MacDonald said: “The debate on the future of unconventional oil and gas in Scotland has proven both complex and controversial. It is also an issue that has stimulated intense discussion, motivated by deeply held and sincere views on all sides.

“It is important that everyone, on all sides, as the opportunity to have their say on the unconventional oil and gas industry, and that the Scottish Government is given the opportunity to consider these opinions in order to make these important decisions.

“As most of Scotland’s unconventional oil and gas deposits occur in and around former coalfields and oil shale fields in Scotland’s Central Belt, which contains some of the most densely populated areas of the country, it is vitally important communities, businesses and interest groups from across Scotland have an opportunity to put their views across.”

Visit www.talkingfracking.scot for more.