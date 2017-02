Commuters faced travel disruption this afternoon when ballast fell off the back of a lorry.

The incident happened at the Ice House Brae roundabout on the Laurieston Bypass at around 2.20pm. when part of the load being carried by an Ainscough Crane Hire vehicle slipped ion to the road.

Police were there to assist with traffic while the equipment was recovered by Falkirk firm Horizon Crane Hire.

No one was hurt as a result of the accident.