Motorcyclist who died in tragic accident named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A82 has been named by police.

Adam Johnston (56), from Bo’ness, died after crashing his orange Kawasaki Z1000 motorcycle whilst heading north near Glencoe Village in the Highlands.

The accident happened on Sunday around 1.30pm. The rider was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William where he later died.

The road was closed for seven hours whilst an investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Donald Mackinnon said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us if you have not already done so.

“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a small red car who may have witnessed the collision.

“Please call Police on 101, quoting reference NP7450/17 with any information you may have.”