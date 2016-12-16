Most popular baby names for Christmas 2016 revealed

T’is the season to be jolly but for some people Christmas will not be a silent night.

Spare a thought for the new mums and dads who will spend this Christmas in the delivery room welcoming their own bundle of joy to the world.

It is only fitting then that Noah and Ava (derived from Eve) top the list of names for babies due this coming festive season, as compiled by one of the world’s favourite pregnancy apps, Pregnancy+.

A total of nine Bible-inspired boy names and five girl names have made it into the Top 30 names for festive babies due between 22nd December 2016 and 3rd January 2017. For boys, Jacob sits at number 5 followed by Ethan (no.11), Lucas (no.14), Isaac (no.16), Caleb (no.21), Elijah (no.24), and Joshua (no.25).

For girls, the Top 30 contains a number of names derived from the biblical name Eve. In addition to Ava on number 1, the Top 30 includes Evie (no.5) and Eva (no.16). Other Bible-inspired names include Mia, which is short for Miriam, on number 8; and Grace, generally associated with the Christian faith, on number 10.

The top festive baby names list was compiled by analysing the 320,000 UK users of the Pregnancy+ app, which captures around 45% of all UK pregnancies. Out of this total, 3,420 UK users who are due during the festive period between 22nd December 2016 and 3rd January 2017 logged their favourite baby names within the app itself.

John Miles, co-founder of Health & Parenting, the developer of Pregnancy+, said: “Long-time favourites Oliver and Amelia have been knocked back into the number 2 spot for babies due over the festive season. And that is not surprising. Christmas babies are nothing short of a miracle with 25th and 26th December the least likely days to give birth. I suspect that many prospective parents are harking back to biblical times to handpick names that have clearly stood the test of time for their own wonder babies.

“Miracle babies aside, the festive season is particularly good for non-immaculate conceptions: the highest number of babies are born on 26th September. So if you are planning for a baby then keep your cool, avoid family squabbles and instead enjoy some stress-free downtime, Christmas-scented candles and festive cheer with your partner.”

Top 30 festive baby boy names:

1 Noah

2 Oliver

3 Harry

4 Oscar

5 Jacob

6 Alfie

7 Archie

8 Freddie

9 Charlie

10 Leo

11 Ethan

12 George

13 Mason

14 Lucas

15 Theo

16 Isaac

17 Henry

18 Riley

19 Finley

20 Logan

21 Caleb

22 Jack

23 Harrison

24 Elijah

25 Joshua

26 Teddy

27 Sebastian

28 Thomas

29 Max

30 Arthur

Top 30 festive baby girl names:

1 Ava

2 Amelia

3 Olivia

4 Lily

5 Evie

6 Isabella

7 Isla

8 Mia

9 Poppy

10 Grace

11 Sophia

12 Ivy

13 Ruby

14 Scarlet

15 Willow

16 Eva

17 Ella

18 Bella

19 Daisy

20 Freya

21 Layla

22 Esme

23 Lola

24 Phoebe

25 Florence

26 Emily

27 Maisie

28 Millie

29 Rose

30 Darcy