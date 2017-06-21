More success for young choir

Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir added to a successful season recently when they lifted first place in all three of their competitions at East Kilbride Mod.

This came on the back of similar success at Stirling Provincial Mod, when the junior choir also scooped three trophies.

In the past year, the children are very proud to have, in their 2016/17 season, performed in a variety of high profile events.

This included singing for an audience including Dame Esther Rantzen at the 30th Anniversary celebrations for Childline, which were held at the Scottish Parliament.

They also entertained Sarah, Duchess of York in Edinburgh at an event for Teenage Cancer Trust of which the Duchess of York is a patron.

And they were excited to get a sneaky peek at the Royal Yacht Britannia when they provided the entertainment for a private function.

There was more success earlier in the year at Glasgow Music Festival in March 2017 .

The choir performed in the Royal Concert Hall Glasgow and were placed first in the under-19 Scots Song section.

And they were close to home when they took part Falkirk Tryst Festival in May 2017, with an appearance in Falkirk Town Hall as part of Trad of the Tryst.

Their achievements were highlighted by the local MSP Angus MacDonald in the Scottish Parliament.

And there’s no let up in the variety of performances for the choir.

A cohort will travel to Northern Ireland at the end of June to take part in a five-day series of events entitled “sharing our similarities, celebrating our differences”.

The aim is to develop links between school age children studying Irish Language with children studying Gaelic.

A group representing the choir will participate in joint language classes, workshops, music lessons and choral performances.

They will visit local a local Primary School, community group, day centre to perform a programme of poetry recitation, solo, duet and choral pieces.

The choir will get a short break over the summer before returning in August to prepare for competition at Royal National Mod in Fort William in October 2017.

Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir meets every Thursday in Denny Old Parish Church from 7pm to 8.30pm and children aged 7-18 are welcome to go along and join in.