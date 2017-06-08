More investment in Falkirk’s historic town centre underway

Work is continuing on the latest phase of the ambitious £5.5 million Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Nearly £2 million is being spent improving the pavements and road surface in the Cow Wynd.

The project, which follows the upgrading of the Thomas Johnston butchers, one of the oldest shops in the street, last year, is expected to be finished next May.

Pete Reid, Falkirk Council’s growth and investment manager, said: “Falkirk has benefitted from the projects already completed and this new work will help improve the appearance of our historic town centre even more for residents and visitors alike who will see a wide range of improvements made.”

Bosses of the engineering firm hired to make the improvements have scheduled a programme to keep disruption for residents, businesses and shoppers to a minimum, but it is inevitable there will be some problems as a result of the necessary closures.

The latest ‘public realm improvement’ scheme for the area is a key part of the Falkirk THI scheme.

It extends to include other town centre streets which will see the repair and restoration of historic wynds and closes, the resurfacing of streets and footpaths using historic traditional materials and interpretation carvings reflecting the history of the town centre, improvements to lighting and restoration of statues.

The Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative is being jointly funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Falkirk Council and being supported by Falkirk Environment Trust.

The £5.5 million spend on the town centre is aimed at creating a high quality urban environment where people want to spend their time and money.