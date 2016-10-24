More homes for rent built

Falkirk Council and its housing partners have now built 652 affordable homes in the last five years.

Councillors were told the ‘buy back’ scheme has also added 243 properties to its stock for rent – double the figure that had been expected.

The latest Scottish Government backed Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP) to complete another 786 homes between now and 2021 was approved when the executive committee met.

Council owned land at Abbots Road in Grangemouth and Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk, has been earmarked for council housing next year as part of a plan to complete another 215 homes with registered social landlords Link Housing Association and Welso Housing Management.

Councillor Gerry Goldie, housing portfolio holder, said: “This report shows the desire of this council and its agency partners to provide high quality housing.”