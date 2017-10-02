More council meetings will be recorded

Meetings of Falkirk Council’s executive and education executive are to be taped from now on.

A motion from Labour Group leader Councillor Dennis Goldie that there should be a permanent record of the business discussed made available to the public was agreed unanimously when the full council met.

The idea was backed by Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the minority SNP administration.

At the moment only meetings of the full council are recorded.

Councillor Goldie said the move would “protect their integrity”.

At the same meeting Tory Councillor James Kerr won 100 per cent support for a letter of congratulations to be sent to The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of Falkirk on the news the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

Councillor Kerr said: “As a young family they will appreciate all the well wishes that they receive.”

The council also backed a call from the SNPs Gary Bouse to support Dundee City Council’s bid to be named City of Culture 2023.

He said: “Falkirk has much to offer with our strategic geographical location and iconic attractions, therefore we should demonstrate our willingness to work with them should their bid be successful.”