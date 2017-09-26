Monster bins kitten

A cruel and evil individual stuck a five-month-old kitten inside a wheelie bin and left it to die.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the little feline, named Jaws, was found in a wheelie bin on Sunday morning in Nevis Place, Hallglen.

An undercover inspector from the Scottish SPCA, special investigations unit, said: “It appears someone has very cruelly picked up this five-month-old kitten and placed her in a wheelie bin.

“Jaws was understandably very distressed after her ordeal and as a result had an upset stomach. We’re not sure exactly when this happened but Jaws was last seen at 8pm on Saturday night by her owner.

“A neighbour discovered the young kitten when going to put rubbish in the bin. This was a particularly cruel act which would have resulted in Jaws’ death had she not been found.

“This is the second incident of a cat being put in a wheelie bin in Hallglen so we’re very keen for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.