Money worries the biggest cause of stress

With Christmas just under weeks away, worrying about money has been revealed as the single biggest cause of stress for UK adults, according to new research.

Money worries were found to cause the biggest swing in wellbeing scores – creating a 52% divide between the most and least financially-confident people in the country.

Other factors significantly impacting wellbeing include the quality of personal relationships and mental stimulation – causing 50% and 48% swings in wellbeing scores respectively.

The report from leading health and wellbeing charity, Central YMCA, surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,000 UK adults and uncovered that financial woes reduce overall wellbeing scores by a third.

The average Brit spends roughly half their monthly pay on presents at this time of year, according to Nationwide’s 2016 Christmas Spending Report. The same report also found that one in three UK adults regret how much they spend over Christmas, while up to a fifth are left suffering financially for three months or more.

Commenting on the findings, Rosi Prescott, chief executive at Central YMCA, said: “As we move into what is both an expensive and stressful time of year, it’s likely that money worries will be heightened over the Christmas period. The financial stresses felt by people right across the country are symptomatic of the ever-growing financial inequality in the UK, and these worries and woes are enormously damaging to our overall wellbeing – affecting how we feel about ourselves and our lives.

“At this time of year, it’s important we try to strive towards a healthy balance of mental stimulation, physical activity and positive relationships – all which deliver a significant boost to how we feel about ourselves. Christmas should be seen as an opportunity to improve our wellbeing – reconnecting with relatives and friends, where we can, and encouraging those positive and healthy relationships.”

In total, the average Brit scored 6.13/10 on an index for their overall wellbeing.

For the full report findings please visit: http://www.ymca.co.uk/eudaimonia-report