Missing woman traced

Police in Forth Valley have thanked the public for “caring and sharing” during a search to find a missing woman who has now been traced.

Police Scotland appealed for information last week after Nabela Kausar hadn’t been seen since Monday, April 10 in Larbert.

It was believed the 42-year-old from Bannockburn had travelled to Bury Place in London.

A statement on the Forth Valley Police Division Facebook page today said: “Nabela Kausar from Stirling has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to all who got in touch with information and for caring and sharing!”