Missing man confirmed dead

Police have confirmed the body found on an Edinburgh beach is that of missing Max Aitken.

Mr Aitken (41), from the Stirling area, left Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at around 5pm on Monday, May 15 and was traced to West Port Street in Edinburgh through CCTV before disappearing.

A missing person’s investigation was launched by Police Scotland to trace him, but his body was found at Portobello Beach on Monday, May 29.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”