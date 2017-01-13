Missing Grangemouth man found safe and well

A man who went missing after leaving his work has now been traced by police and is safe and well.

A plea had been issued for help to trace Brian Hunter who went missing from the Grangemouth area after leaving his work at Malcolm Logistics in Laurieston Road in his car at around 8am yesterday.

The 38-year-old was found within Falkirk in the early hours of today.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that Brian Hunter has been traced safe and well. The public are thanked for their assistance during this appeal.”