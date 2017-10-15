Missing girls found in Falkirk

Police have thanked the public for their help in the hunt for two missing young girls, who have been found safe and well in Falkirk.

Jasmine Agnew (12) and Leah Dixon (14) failed to return to their homes in Paisley and Renfrew on Friday night, and a police search - focused on Falkirk - was launched yesterday.

Police, acting on information, said it was possible the girls had boarded a bus for Falkirk.

Leah’s mum Pauline made a plea for help on Facebook to find her daughter.

This morning officers were able to report the pair had been found in Falkirk.