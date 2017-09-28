‘Mindless vandals won’t stop us’

Thoughtless vandals targeted a foodbank farm helping some of the most vulnerable people in Bo’ness.

The louts went on a rampage slashing polytunnels and propagators and stealing tools and equipment from a shed at the Kinneil Walled Gardens sometime between September 11 and 15.

The fruit and vegetables which was stole or damaged would have helped around 30 families a week at the Bo’ness Storehouse.

Sean Kerr, co-director of the social enterprise Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC, said: “We were a bit shocked that it happened during the week.

“Up to two weeks of donations have been lost. They cut up the polytunnel, stole tools and damaged the vegetables.

“These families are the ones who need it the most. This mindless destruction is beyond the line and they are hurting their own people.”

Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC was launched in October 2016 by Sean and co-director Steve McQueen, aiming to address a wide range of environmental and social issues in the area.

The company not only donate food to the Storehouse but look to tackle climate change by turning waste wood into a biochar substance to reduce landfill waste. It is not the first time the garden has been vandalised as people have broke in before and damaged equipment and property.

Sean added: “It’s a setback but it won’t stop us.”

Sergeant Lesley Rennie of Grangemouth community police said: “Someone will know who’s responsible for this thoughtless crime and I’d urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”

Residents are being asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1475 of September 16 of they have any information.

They can also provide information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.