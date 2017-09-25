Michael takes up the baton as orchestra raises cash for Strathcarron

Tryst Orchestra members knew they had a hard act to follow when long-serving and much respected conductor, Bob Tait, retired.

But the appointment of its new musical director has opened up a new, exciting chapter for the orchestra of talented amateur musicians.

And a concert on Friday, October 6 – to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice – will prove the community orchestra is still very much a vital part of the local music scene.

Tryst Orchestra offers instrumentalists from all backgrounds and of all ages in the Falkirk area the chance to rehearse and perform together.

The new conductor, Michael Graham, hails from Glasgow but studied music at the University of Edinburgh, specialising in conducting and composition.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in 2013 and a Masters in 2015.

Michael has family links with Falkirk as his father worked for Mitchell’s Foundry in Grahamston.

He said: “I enjoy working with amateur and community groups, honing their passion for music of all periods and styles.”

Having studied with luminaries such as Sian Edwards and Alistair Mitchell, Michael is now active as a conductor and composer, both in Scotland and further afield.

Committee member Moira Grant said: “We have had a couple of rehearsals already and they have gone very well.

“Michael is very enthusiastic and he is bringing his youth and fresh ideas to the orchestra, so we are all really looking forward to future concerts.

“It must be very difficult for a new conductor, particularly when the previous conductor has been so well respected.

“But we know that everyone will rally round and support Michael in the way they supported Bob.”

Moira’s own story shows that it’s not just Bob Tait’s musical knowledge that made him such a great influence.

When the orchestra was short of a percussionist, Bob persuaded Moira – who was then in her 50s – to take lessons and join up.

“Bob was the person who got me interested and gave me the opportunity,” she said. “I’ve never looked back – I really enjoy it.

“Everyone is very sociable and I have made some good friends.”

Moira now takes lessons from a tutor who plays with Scottish National Orchestra and is gradually mastering the astonishing variety of instruments percussionists have to get to grips with, from the bass drum to the glockenspiel.

Moira added: “As the rehearsal photographs show, playing is both challenging and enjoyable.”

The orchestra performs two main concerts a year and an orchestral accompaniment to the Bairns Christmas.

Rehearsals revolve around these events.

The orchestra welcomes new members – players generally should be Grade 4 or above but a commitment to rehearsals and practice is more important.

Tryst Orchestra’s Transatlantic Classics concert will be held in Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, October 6, at 7.30pm.

It will feature music by Strauss, Von Suppe, Sibelius, Dvorak, Bernstein and Copland.

Tickets, priced £9, £7 (concession) and £3 (students) are available from the Box Office, Falkirk Stadium in person, by calling 01324 506850 or at the door on the night.

To find out more about the group, visit falkirktrystorchestra.org.uk. You can also find Tryst Orchestra on Facebook.