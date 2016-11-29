Meryl Streep, Ringo Starr, Kate Moss and Daniel Radcliffe have Specs Appeal this Christmas

Anyone who ever dreamed of owning something that once belonged to their favourite celebrity may be in luck this week as Sightsavers will be auctioning more than 60 pairs of glasses and sunglasses previously owned by stars for the charity’s 2016 Specs Appeal.

Meryl Streep, Rita Ora, Daniel Radcliffe, Ringo Starr, Will-i-am, Kate Moss and Liv Tyler are among the 50 celebrities to donate a pair of glasses, giving online shoppers the chance to bag a unique Christmas present for a loved one, or for themselves.

The glasses will be available on eBay until Monday, December 5.

All funds will go to Sightsavers to help carry out eye tests in some of the world’s poorest countries, and distribute specs to those who need them, for as little as £2 a pair.

Sightsavers ambassador and actress, Sunetra Sarker, who gave a pair of glasses and has seen the work of Sightsavers in India says: “I’m supporting Sightsavers because, if it can help just one person to see again, then it’s worth it.”

Sir Tony Robinson, who donated a pair of reading glasses, says: “I want to give someone a chance to see more clearly and look as cool in my glasses as I did”.

Stephen Fry’s iconic tortoiseshell glasses came with a note saying “We all need to see more clearly”.

Worldwide there are an estimated 124 million people who need glasses. In developing countries where the problem is most acute, it can be a challenge for people to get their eyes tested and to buy a pair of glasses.

This is often because there are too few ophthalmologists, not enough equipment or people simply can’t afford prescription lenses. Not having glasses effectively renders people blind or visually impaired impacting their livelihoods, families, schooling and quality of life.

Eyewear brands Marchon and Kirk Originals have kindly donated a selection of sunglasses to the auction, so buyers also have the opportunity to snap up a pair of brand new designer sunglasses, at a fraction of the retail price.