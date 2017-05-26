Memorial match for inspirational torch bearer

An annual football game held in memory of an inspirational man is taking place this weekend.

Robert Marshall from Avonbridge passed away in 2014 aged just 21 following a brave battle with cancer.

Throughout his fight with the illness he inspired others by raising money and awareness of the deadly disease and the charities which help sufferers and families.

For his unwavering dedication to helping others, Robert received many accolades, among them being chosen as an Olympic torch bearer for the momentous 2012 games in London.

Friend Connor Devlin, who organises the yearly fundraiser, said: “We have held this event every year since Robert’s death and this is our fourth.

“This year’s chosen charities are Strathcarron and Callum’s Cabin which have helped the family through their tough times. We only need to raise £200 this year to smash £10,000 mark over the last four matches so we are over the moon with this.”

The game takes place at Grangemouth Stadium in Kersiebank Avenue, kicking off at 12.30pm.

