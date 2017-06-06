Memorial bench in Camelon for ‘Gentleman Joe’

A memorial bench has been placed in Camelon’s Main Street to recognise one of the village’s best-loved citizens.

Joe Lemetti was known as ‘Mr Camelon’ having run the popular family chip shop along with brother Michael for decades and being instrumental in reviving then running Mariner’s Day. He also served for a term as a member of Falkirk Council, representing the Camelon ward.

Sadly he died last August, aged only 69, after a period of ill health.

Members of the community, led by Grace Bell, backed a fundraising campaign to purchase and site the memorial bench on the Main Street, on a spot overlooking the chip shop where he worked for so long.

This week some of his family, including widow Janet, daughter Romana and grandsons Nico and Cole, visited to see the bench, along with Mariner’s Day committee members Heather Adam, Beverly Scott and Kim Anderson.

The bench bears a plaque “In loving memory of Joe Lemetti, 1947-2015. A true gentleman. Love from your Kemlin friends”.